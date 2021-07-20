UI Exercise - Produza seu Destino [Spotify]

Hi, guys!

As a huge fan and a power user of Spotify, I just couldn't avoid imagining a page for this beloved company! Since I don't know too much about their business model, I came up with the ficticious idea of a musical production service! It would allow new - and already estabilished - artists to make use of strong and reliable producing from many successful producers from the musical industry!

I hope you guys enjoyed, and I'm looking forward for any of your feedbacks!