Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isaac Duarte Leandro

UI Exercise - Produza seu Destino [Spotify]

Isaac Duarte Leandro
Isaac Duarte Leandro
  • Save
UI Exercise - Produza seu Destino [Spotify] spotify uiexercise figma concept interactiondesign userinterfacedesign uidesign design userinterface ui
Download color palette

Hi, guys!

As a huge fan and a power user of Spotify, I just couldn't avoid imagining a page for this beloved company! Since I don't know too much about their business model, I came up with the ficticious idea of a musical production service! It would allow new - and already estabilished - artists to make use of strong and reliable producing from many successful producers from the musical industry!

I hope you guys enjoyed, and I'm looking forward for any of your feedbacks!

Isaac Duarte Leandro
Isaac Duarte Leandro

More by Isaac Duarte Leandro

View profile
    • Like