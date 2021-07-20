Hanieh Salehi

Exchangeling Fairies - Tree Variations

Hanieh Salehi
Hanieh Salehi
  • Save
Exchangeling Fairies - Tree Variations visualdevelopment visdev illustration tree design propdesign animation
Download color palette

Deep down in the dark forest, tree branches grew dense and twisted into each other like snakes. Between their roots and leaf and limb, was were the exchangeling fairies made their nests.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Hanieh Salehi
Hanieh Salehi

More by Hanieh Salehi

View profile
    • Like