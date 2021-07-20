Daniel Nguyen

Crypto Landing Page - poof.cash

Crypto Landing Page - poof.cash
Hi everyone!

Here's a fun little crypto side project I've been working on.
App designs aren't finalized yet for this project, so I had to come up with a unique landing page for this crypto startup with custom illustrations.

Any comments or feedback are welcome.
Check it live at https://www.poof.cash/
Contact @ danyen125@gmail.com

