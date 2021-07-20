Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Beachwalk Motel

The Beachwalk Motel ocean waves water sun palm tree palm beach crab inn motor inn motel hotel identity typography type branding brand logo
The Beachwalk Motel ocean waves water sun palm tree palm beach crab inn motor inn motel hotel identity typography type branding brand logo
The Beachwalk Motel ocean waves water sun palm tree palm beach crab inn motor inn motel hotel identity typography type branding brand logo
The Beachwalk Motel ocean waves water sun palm tree palm beach crab inn motor inn motel hotel identity typography type branding brand logo
  1. Beachwalk-Motel.jpg
  2. Crab.jpg
  3. B.jpg
  4. Palm.jpg

Early concept for a motel rebrand down on the North Beach area of Corpus Christi. I'm loving the way the retro-type pairings from Hoodzpah were the perfect fit for the mid-century vibes the client wanted.

