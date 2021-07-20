Philip De Canaga
Sorare - River Plate - Logo Animation

Hey Folks 👋 
We share with you some logo animations made for club activations - Here a logo reveal for River Plate 🪄

🔔 We just opened a lot of new positions (16 roles : product designer, graphic designer, full stack developer, etc.) Come help us create the best football experience in the world ⚽️🔥

Join the club! : https://apply.workable.com/sorare/

