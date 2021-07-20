nikita azimov • UX/UI

Smart ForTwo //desk page

Smart ForTwo //desk page fortwo smart mercedes uiux userinterface uxui web webdesign graphic design app drive concept car
Do you like Smart? That's my favorite car! Smart ForTwo made for two. So ironic, isn't?

Dynamic n simple, just fabulous in my opinion. This concept was inspired by yudaev.school via www.yudaevschool.ru

