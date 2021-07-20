Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pinkit-up. website theme dark bold pink homepage shop design makeup
Who says that makeup has to be girly and soft? Let's be bold and use a dark theme for a makeup brand, because makeup can be so powerful! :)
This is just the top part of the whole page.

Designed as a fun project – so texts are mine, images are from unsplashed.com

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
