LHF Branding Iron

Design by Patrick Kalange

Inspired by Alf R. Becker, Patrick Kalange has reimagined this classic 1930's western style font, complete with new rounded characters and an overall balanced feel. Set includes Regular and Spurs versions.

Download at: http://www.letterheadfonts.com/fonts/brandingiron.php

