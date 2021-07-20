RoloStudios

Cheetos Ads

Hey Dribbble!, Cheetos launched their campaign in Brazil with the collaboration of superstar Anitta! HTML5's ads were elaborated to promote the advertising of the brand.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Creative digital experience agency with a global Soul.
