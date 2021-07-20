Sebastian Jungbluth

#86 Daniel Arsham Home - Scroll GIF | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷

#86 Daniel Arsham Home - Scroll GIF | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷 blue challenge case architecture parallax scroll transition animation gif desktop
Hey 👋
#86 Day in the lab let's check out an animated version of the desktop design.

Feel free to check the full case here .


Enjoy it

Sebastian ✌️

All artworks are the property of Daniel Arsham and I am not selling any of these.

Rebound of
#85 Daniel Arsham Home - Desktop | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷
By Sebastian Jungbluth
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
