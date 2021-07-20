UI Exercise - Estudos bíblicos [Instituto Schaeffer]

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, folks,
Also one of my first designed UI's, this comes from a church website. The concept I created involved the offering of biblical classes and lessons to people interested in deepening their knowledge on the subject.
Even if it's a simple interface, I must admit that I like the sidescrolling section under the "Selecione seu estudo" label!
Any feedbacks are welcome!