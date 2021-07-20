Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isaac Duarte Leandro

UI Exercise - Estudos bíblicos [Instituto Schaeffer]

UI Exercise - Estudos bíblicos [Instituto Schaeffer] bibleclasses bible uiexercise concept figma design userinterfacedesign userinterface uidesign ui
Hello, folks,

Also one of my first designed UI's, this comes from a church website. The concept I created involved the offering of biblical classes and lessons to people interested in deepening their knowledge on the subject.

Even if it's a simple interface, I must admit that I like the sidescrolling section under the "Selecione seu estudo" label!

Any feedbacks are welcome!

