Muneeba Ansaari

Wedding Reservation

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
  • Save
Wedding Reservation interactions animations user interface design modern design minimalist design clean design responsive design interactive design design thinking uxui design webflow design website design web design
Download color palette

Goal:
--
I was asked to design a visually appealing page for a wedding reservation website that is user-friendly.

Development requirements:
--
Webflow Development
Responsive Website
SEO optimized
Interactions and animation

Website Link:
https://weddingmania.webflow.io

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

More by Muneeba Ansaari

View profile
    • Like