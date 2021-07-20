Siddhant giri

Day #023 : Onboarding UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #023 : Onboarding UI dailyui branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #023 : Onboarding UI
I made a UI design related to onboarding screens.
Do like the post.
Feedbacks are appreciated

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like