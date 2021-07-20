Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HitBTC | Logo concept

HitBTC | Logo concept cryptocurrency branding and identity logo logotype logo identity triangle logo head logo ox logo bull logo crypto identity logo design branding identity branding logo design branding
Hi there!
In my spare time, I thought about doing a redesign for HitBTC.
I think that nowadays, when cryptocurrency is very popular, their logo is too heavy and looks too old.
So I decided to show my concept for their logo.

What do you think about this update?

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

