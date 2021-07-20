Streaming Website | Mobile & Desktop

The goal was to increase the number and duration of paid memberships by improving the overall usability and experience of the website across different platforms.

Process:

I interviewed clients to understand their business goals so I can come up with a solution that aligns with their business goals and customer needs.

1- I started with user research by conducting interviews and sending out surveys to get an understanding of the type of users visiting websites and the challenges they face while browsing through websites.

2- Then I did a heuristic analysis of the current design to find out potential UX and UI problems.

3- I also did the competitive analysis to see how others with the same services are performing in the market and how are they addressing their user's needs.

4 - After identifying the user problems and gathering inspiration, I created user flows and user journeys. Then I defined those flows into low-fidelity wireframes.

5- I also created a design system containing pattern libraries, styles guides for colors, typography, spacing & sizing to maintain consistency in the design throughout different platforms.

6- Then I finally created a high-fidelity design and prototype for desktop and mobile websites.

7- I tested my prototype with potential users including those with some disabilities to see if my design solution works.

8- I iterated my design based on testing results and tested again.

9- After successful user testing, I transfer my design to Zeplin to prepare assets for developers.

Read full case study here:

https://www.upwork.com/att/download/portfolio/persons/uid/1352837269124091904/profile/projects/files/663ae4aa-7828-4c9c-a78a-0adec88d5fdf