Personalized Recipe App

Goal:
Our goal was to help senior immigrants quickly navigate through the app to find health-compatible recipes without having to worry about the language barrier or facing other navigation issues.
Solution:
--
My design solution solved multiple usability problems including the following:
1- Personalize recipes in their feed
2- Chose application language during onboarding
3- Save recipes and submit reviews
4- See the nutritional value of recipes
5- Save ingredients of recipes and order them online
In addition to the above, the app also provided smoother user flows due to intuitive user interface elements.
Read full case study here:
https://portfolio-1455e5.webflow.io/work/mypalate