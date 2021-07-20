Professional CV Resume Template

Resume Templates

Features:
File size in A4 (210×297 mm)
Vector Shapes Editable
Fully layered & well organized
300 DPI CMYK
Size A4 + Bleed Included
Free fonts used
Ready to Print

