Dunn Lumber Mural

Another mural concept I designed for Dunn Lumber. The layout was inspired by old letterpress wood type and how a letterpress printing plate looks all wedged together with spacers holding things into place. The design features representations of a couple Dunn Lumber storefronts that I repurposed from a map of their locations originally created for their sponsored room in the Seattle Children's Museum.

