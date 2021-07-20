NFT marketplace - animation

Do you like animated shots as much as our team does? Yes? Then you are very welcome.

This is the NFT marketplace project we worked on. A perfect place to discover imaginative art pieces and collect Non-Fungible Tokens. Our design is complete with intuitive icons and hypnotic animation, ready for some online bidding.

What are NFTs? They are units of data that represent all kinds of digital files. Art, photos, videos, audios, etc,. Those NFTs are stored on a blockchain that certifies the file is unique.

What is the point? NFTs allow the buyer to own the original item, something very important for collectors.

