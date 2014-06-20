Zebra Crossing

Conor MacNeill

I've been working as a front-end developer for the same finance company for almost a decade now. This basically means that I have had no interesting design work to show off in a very long time. So, I thought I'd try something different.

I know Dribbble is usually for web design or graphic design, but I spend an awful lot of time in Photoshop working on stuff. This stuff is my photography. Over the last three and a half years, I've become very interest in landscape and travel photography, so I thought, why not show some 'dribbles' of photographs that I'm working on.

It's arguably no less a creative use of Photoshop and I'm not going to show full photos, just little hints of what's currently in my working directory; photos that I haven't published yet.

Do you have an opinion either way? Is this a bad use of Dribbble? Does it go against the whole ethos? Do you think, yes, go for it? Do you not care?

