Zebra Crossing

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working as a front-end developer for the same finance company for almost a decade now. This basically means that I have had no interesting design work to show off in a very long time. So, I thought I'd try something different.
I know Dribbble is usually for web design or graphic design, but I spend an awful lot of time in Photoshop working on stuff. This stuff is my photography. Over the last three and a half years, I've become very interest in landscape and travel photography, so I thought, why not show some 'dribbles' of photographs that I'm working on.
It's arguably no less a creative use of Photoshop and I'm not going to show full photos, just little hints of what's currently in my working directory; photos that I haven't published yet.
Do you have an opinion either way? Is this a bad use of Dribbble? Does it go against the whole ethos? Do you think, yes, go for it? Do you not care?