UI Exercise - Educação Financeira [PicPay]

Hello, people!
This time, I decided to bring a financial consultancy page to my UI studies. PicPay is a great financial company, focused on making the payment process easier and more rewarding than usual - hence I thought it would be nice to come up with a page concept involving knowledge and help when it comes to money subjects.
This was one of the first UI's I ever designed, and I personally like the simple yet straight to the point hero image here. Any feedbacks are heavily appreciated!