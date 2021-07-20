michael burton

Phil 4 Fitness Logo

michael burton
michael burton
  • Save
Phil 4 Fitness Logo decorated apparel fitness design adobe illustrator adobe ui vector typography logo flat design branding
Download color palette

The Phil 4 Fitness logo was designed to promote the client’s aerobics and fitness classes as well as encourage participants to live a healthy lifestyle. Developing apparel and promotional items will re-enforce motivation to exercise and grow the brand.
Phil 4 Fitness logo design by Michael Burton Created in Adobe Illustrator CC

michael burton
michael burton

More by michael burton

View profile
    • Like