Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcologo

Brown Skin

Marcologo
Marcologo
  • Save
Brown Skin colors logo illustration minimal identity silhouette africa africa brand africa logo beauty logo logo skincare logo
Brown Skin colors logo illustration minimal identity silhouette africa africa brand africa logo beauty logo logo skincare logo
Download color palette
  1. Brown-skin-logo.png
  2. Brown-skin-logo-1.png

Brown Skin sits on the border between business and social entrepreneurship and is a conduit for all the good things that Mother Africa makes available to her children in the Diaspora. BrownSkin develops and imports African skin care products for the European market.

Marcologo
Marcologo
So, you want a professional logo?

More by Marcologo

View profile
    • Like