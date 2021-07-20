Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI challenge: Credit Card Checkout #002

LOOKING FOR FEEDBACK 💚

Today I undestood how crucial is the size of a frame, when you export your design. It took me a while to reframe all the elements, but the outcome is pretty nice.
I'm still unsatisfied with the result in some points, but I will learn from this.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
