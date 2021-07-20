DailyUI challenge: Credit Card Checkout #002

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LOOKING FOR FEEDBACK 💚
Today I undestood how crucial is the size of a frame, when you export your design. It took me a while to reframe all the elements, but the outcome is pretty nice.
I'm still unsatisfied with the result in some points, but I will learn from this.