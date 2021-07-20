Aryan Hashemi

Tab Components

Aryan Hashemi
Aryan Hashemi
  • Save
Tab Components graphic design dashboard ui design ux component uiux uidesign microsoft blur glass ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone! I'm working on new GLASSY interface for our dashboard and inspired from Microsoft's windows 11.
you can customize your dashboard theme as a student. Here is the last component I've designed. Hope you enjoy

Aryan Hashemi
Aryan Hashemi

More by Aryan Hashemi

View profile
    • Like