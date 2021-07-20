Bank App Home Screen UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In this project, I wanted to map and refresh the view of the main screen of the banking application that I currently have. The project was entirely created in Adobe XD and this is my beginning of the adventure with this program. I hope you liked it, if so, I invite you to leave something below ;)
Regards