Bank App Home Screen UI

glassmorphism home screen application app bank app adobe xd ux ui
In this project, I wanted to map and refresh the view of the main screen of the banking application that I currently have. The project was entirely created in Adobe XD and this is my beginning of the adventure with this program. I hope you liked it, if so, I invite you to leave something below ;)
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
