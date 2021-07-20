Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tamanna Jahan

Chalkboard menu design

🔹Category: Chalkboard menu design
🔹Presentation: Custom Mockup
🔹Requirements: Menu Design
🔹Color Preference: Client
🔹Client: International Marketplace (Fiverr)

Features:
🔹Size: web 1980/1200px
🔹High Quality: 300 PPI RGB
🔹File: AI, PSD, PDF, EPS, Jpg, Png
🔹Tool: Adobe Illustrator CC, Photoshop CC

For any queries & to order customize design please Contact:
Email: tamannajahan410@gmail.com

    • Like