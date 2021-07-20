Portfolio website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
💫Goals:
Design and develop a website to showcase the design work in a visually appealing way and the site responsive for smaller and larger breakpoints.
💫My Contribution:
I designed and developed the website in both light and dark mode with interactions. I use dynamic collections to make it easier for the client to add and update the content on their website regularly without the need for an expert.
Website Link:
https://digitaldesignskills.webflow.io/