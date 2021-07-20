Portfolio website

💫Goals:

Design and develop a website to showcase the design work in a visually appealing way and the site responsive for smaller and larger breakpoints.

💫My Contribution:

I designed and developed the website in both light and dark mode with interactions. I use dynamic collections to make it easier for the client to add and update the content on their website regularly without the need for an expert.

Website Link:

https://digitaldesignskills.webflow.io/