Muneeba Ansaari

Portfolio website

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
Portfolio website user experience design dynamic content cms portfolio interactive design figma webflow responsive web design web design uxui design uxui design process design ui clean design
💫Goals:
Design and develop a website to showcase the design work in a visually appealing way and the site responsive for smaller and larger breakpoints.

💫My Contribution:
I designed and developed the website in both light and dark mode with interactions. I use dynamic collections to make it easier for the client to add and update the content on their website regularly without the need for an expert.

Website Link:
https://digitaldesignskills.webflow.io/

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

