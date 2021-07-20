Parent App | Get Care

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We want pediatric care to be as accessible and seamless as possible, so our product team build a flexible scheduling experience for Brave Care's Parent App (and on web) that offers a wide range of care options. The Parent App is available on both Android and iOS and is packed with additional features for families!
Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.
