Minneapolis Glass

Minneapolis Glass crest badge brand identity brand icon glass logo branding
  1. Artboard 1-100.jpg
  2. Artboard 2-100.jpg
  3. Artboard 3 copy-100.jpg
  4. Artboard 3-100.jpg
  5. Artboard 1 copy 4-100.jpg
  6. Artboard 1 copy 3-100.jpg
  7. Artboard 1 copy-100.jpg

Minneapolis Glass is a family owned company that’s been around since 1937. They wanted a mark that felt both fresh and innovative and also spoke to their heritage.

While sketching out ideas, I noticed that the capital “M” was symmetrical, so I decided to slice it down the middle with a pane of glass. This speaks to the clarity and perfection inherent in the physical nature of glass.

Check out my Instagram post to see all of the brand patterns and the rest of the brand identity system. https://lnkd.in/edKxbcy

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Genuine & thought provoking brand identity design.
