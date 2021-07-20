Brand identity and visual guidelines "FishB"

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimalist and playful design and visual guidelines for "FishB" , a processed milkfishes product from Indonesia, we also did the complete identity design like stationery design and social media kit.
Send us message for further information :)