Piano Concert Music Flyer

Download color palette
  1. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg
  4. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-6.jpg
  5. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  6. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-8.jpg
  7. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  8. Piano-Concert-Music-Flyer-dribbble-7.jpg

Support and download
Piano Concert Music Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to music and playing the piano. Live performance, piano lessons, orchestra concert, classical music festival, pianist recital, all is possible with this squared flyer. The template can also be easily turned into a cd artwork or album cover

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Montserrat Black:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Montserrat semi bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Montserrat Light:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Size
5.8x5.8

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
