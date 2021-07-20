🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Piano Concert Music Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to music and playing the piano. Live performance, piano lessons, orchestra concert, classical music festival, pianist recital, all is possible with this squared flyer. The template can also be easily turned into a cd artwork or album cover
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Montserrat Black:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Montserrat semi bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Montserrat Light:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Size
5.8x5.8