Email Details

We recently partnered with Quantum Lifecycle Marketing to re-imagine there brand. The result is a new logo mark, new brand standards and new website.

Quantum helps Shopify stores attract new customers, engage with current customers, and create loyal brand ambassadors by sending the right messages to the right customers at the right time.

The brand needed to reflect its audience in the e-commerce space. The color palette and visual language all was carefully though threw to attracted the right customers.

Check out the website here. https://qdminc.io/

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
