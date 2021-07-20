Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 20 - Veggie bag

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita
  • Save
Plastic Free July 20 - Veggie bag ecobag vegebag meshbag noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Download color palette

Day 20 - Veggie bags
My neighbourhood supermarket is super quick at putting intentionally-picked-loose-vegetables into small plastic bags, so I finally got some mesh bags made from organic cotton!

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita

More by Kumiko Michishita

View profile
    • Like