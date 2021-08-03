Petite Amélie - Mobile

Hello, Dribbles! ☀️

While building a strategy for Petite Amélie, we used well-known methods. We've broken it down into parts one to get the full picture. What does it mean?

In addition to determining the main goal of the brand and its target group, we have created a list divided into three parts, where we have listed: strengths, weaknesses and resources. Thanks to the that, we knew what we could base on, what to use and which areas needed improvement.

From the strengths, we could mention such things as affordable price and natural materials. The company's weakness was, among others, brand awareness and presence and transport service problem.

Being fully aware of the challenges ahead, we started designing based on the established strategy. And we managed to achieve our goals! Let us know how you like the results of our work!

