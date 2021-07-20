Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beat Logo Template vector illustration abstract design creative concept logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui branding 3d letter logo template beat logo template beat logo beat
Beat Logo Template you can use for your branding identity or commercial brand. It is good for your company, corporate, club, organization & community. You can apply it in your stationery, neon box, uniform, product package, business card, etc. It contained customizable CMYK Ai & Eps files that you can change colors, shape, text, font type, position and size easily. Single color version included. Fonts are not included but you can obtained free from specific website that indicated in the font links file. You can get the font links file in the documentation folder. Enjoy!

