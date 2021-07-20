Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 025 TV App

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 025 TV App musicvideo mtv tv music app branding ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

My design of an MTV music TV app! This design was super fun to create:)

#dailyui #MTV #musicvideo

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like