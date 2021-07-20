Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abdullah Al Noman

Job Search App Concept

Abdullah Al Noman
Abdullah Al Noman
Job Search App Concept search job job finder job searching ui ux concept design figma
Hello Creative People 👋
This is a concept shot based on Job Searching App. You can download the file from the Figma community & use it for non-commercial purposes.

Download from Figma Community | Lets connect at Linkedin | 3d illustration by Alzea

Have a good day!

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Abdullah Al Noman
Abdullah Al Noman

