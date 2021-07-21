Quantum Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We recently partnered with Quantum Lifecycle Marketing to re-imagine there brand. The result is a new logo mark, new brand standards and new website.
Quantum helps Shopify stores attract new customers, engage with current customers, and create loyal brand ambassadors by sending the right messages to the right customers at the right time.
The brand needed to reflect its audience in the e-commerce space. The color palette and visual language all was carefully though threw to attracted the right customers.
Check out the website here. https://qdminc.io/