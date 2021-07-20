Christian Effenberger

Chicken – Mushroom Morph

Christian Effenberger
Christian Effenberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The usual chicken turns into mushroom animation. Didn't know how this will end up myself. Animated straight ahead with several runs on timing and shapes.

Website | Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Twitter

Christian Effenberger
Christian Effenberger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christian Effenberger

View profile
    • Like