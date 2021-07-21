Beko - functional and intuitive refrigerator!

❤Hello dirbbbles!❤

A few words about our project for the Beko company. A functional, intuitive refrigerator - that was our goal. So, let's focus on the broadly understood UX. Our task was to design a user-friendly program for refrigerators, taking into account their many functions. Among others: meal planning, notifying about the expiry date, temperature supervision, water and ice level control. 😊

For this purpose, we have built an extensive information architecture, created personas of potential users and developed user flow. All this was based on carefully conducted research.

Thanks to this, we were able to design screens and applications perfectly adapted to the user. Lots of work? Yes, but we are not afraid of it. We do something one hundred percent or we don't do it at all!

