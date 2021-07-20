Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri

A can with pleasure - 3D Visualization #02

Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri
Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri
  • Save
A can with pleasure - 3D Visualization #02 beverages coca cola can coke can advertising 3d visualization 3ds max 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d coca cola coke fresh coca cola cool coca cola fresh cola tharaka dulanjaya cgi coca cola advertising fresh cool
Download color palette

"A can with pleasure" 3D Visualization made by using Autodesk 3Ds Max & V-Ray. Maps & retouched by using Adobe Photoshop.

See more images on this project,
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123703323/A-can-with-pleasure-3D-Visualization

Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri
Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri

More by Tharaka Dulanjaya Thilakasiri

View profile
    • Like