Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Izabela Kozioł
E-ux.pro

Petite Amélie - UX/UI Design

Izabela Kozioł
E-ux.pro
Izabela Kozioł for E-ux.pro
Hire Us
  • Save
Petite Amélie - UX/UI Design furniture shop online shop ecommerce app design mobile webdesign ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers! 👋

Last time we had an opportunity to do a redesign for the Dutch company Petite Amélie! They run a shop with their furniture and accessories for the children's room. Redesign is something that we do very often. Many companies decide to redesign their website or application to make it function better and attract more customers. We are pretty sure that the online store itself is extremely important. Check our new design and let us know how do you like it!

Send us some likes! 💙

The effects of our work you can see on our channels!
e-ux.pro
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
E-ux.pro
E-ux.pro
Hire Us

More by E-ux.pro

View profile
    • Like