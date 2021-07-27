Petite Amélie - UX/UI Design

Hey dribbblers! 👋

Last time we had an opportunity to do a redesign for the Dutch company Petite Amélie! They run a shop with their furniture and accessories for the children's room. Redesign is something that we do very often. Many companies decide to redesign their website or application to make it function better and attract more customers. We are pretty sure that the online store itself is extremely important. Check our new design and let us know how do you like it!

