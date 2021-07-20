Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Xenia Fedorova
Prisma Labs

Best Paywalls — Lensa Photo Editor

Xenia Fedorova for Prisma Labs
Best Paywalls — Lensa Photo Editor blackfriday christmassale specialoffer seasonaloffer summersale christmas uxui photoeditor prismalabs lensa productdesign application app iphone12 salescreen sale darkui dark paywall appdesign
Hey, wanna see some great paywalls? 😏

Here they are! At Prisma Labs, we believe that a good paywall should not only encourage people to buy stuff, but also be close to a piece of art. So we're always trying to create things that are beautiful, eye-catching and inspiring for our app Lensa.

If you would like to try the app here're the links:
Appstore and Google Play

Thanks for your likes and comments
Xenia 💜

