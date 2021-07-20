🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, wanna see some great paywalls? 😏
Here they are! At Prisma Labs, we believe that a good paywall should not only encourage people to buy stuff, but also be close to a piece of art. So we're always trying to create things that are beautiful, eye-catching and inspiring for our app Lensa.
If you would like to try the app here're the links:
Appstore and Google Play
Thanks for your likes and comments
Xenia 💜