Petit Amelie shop

❤Today, a moment of attention for our project for the Dutch company Petite Amélie. It is a manufacturer and seller of furniture for children's rooms. Our task was to design the website and the online store following the UX principles. The main idea was to make their operation easy and simple for potential users.

❤To find out more about users’ needs and who they may be, we have conducted extensive research. This allowed us to determine what the website and store need to attract people and convince them to shop.

❤We have created a complete operating strategy. We have established the most important features of the brand and the main goal. We have also identified the tools we can use to create a user-friendly space.

The effects of our work you can see on our channels!

