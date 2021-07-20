Peter Voth

Engraving style Illustration of a Dragoman for the Brand Management Company Dragoman from Dubai. A Dragoman was a historic translator and official guide between Arabic and European embassies. I did this illustration back in 2019, so I learned a lot since then.

