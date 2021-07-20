Dylan Winters

Big 3 Catching ✦✦✦ Official Brand Identity

Big 3 Catching
Mitch Lohr provides individual, small group, and camp style training for youth baseball and softball catchers in Newark, Ohio. The name derives from the "big 3" skills of catching: receiving, blocking, and catching.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
