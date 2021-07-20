Kopal Garg

Recreating Book cover

bookcover photography nature design typography graphic design
Recently I read this amazing book called Believe In Yourself.
And I thought of recreating its cover using my own picture.
I hope you all like it.

@Lindsay Marsh

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
