Codebridge Technology, Inc.

B2B responsive website redesign

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
B2B responsive website redesign wireframe mockup dark theme design responsive website design website figma ux ui prototype
Download color palette

Gosystems is a company that is using the latest technology combined with a full circle understanding of the industry, the best practices and processes to provide consulting and support for IT and Cloud management and infrustructure for corporations.

The goal was to redesign the outdated website, make more fresh look and update the information about the company services.

We have facilitated harmony throughout the website using relevant typography and color style to translate the brand identity and improve brand awareness on the market.

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Crafting your success
Hire Me

More by Codebridge Technology, Inc.

View profile
    • Like