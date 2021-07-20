Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariella Louise Ogoy

Identity V Website Landing Page pt. 2

Mariella Louise Ogoy
Mariella Louise Ogoy
  • Save
Identity V Website Landing Page pt. 2 typography prototyping web ui ux design
Download color palette

Horror game website.

-------------------------------------------------------
📌 FOR WORK:

E-mail 📩: yelaogoy@gmail.com
Skype 📲: ogoymariellalouise@outlook.com
WhatsApp Business 📞: +639295084564
LinkedIn Account 🌐: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariella-louise-ogoy-87ba291b8/
Onlinejobs | ph 🌐: https://www.onlinejobs.ph/jobseekers/info/826331

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Mariella Louise Ogoy
Mariella Louise Ogoy

More by Mariella Louise Ogoy

View profile
    • Like